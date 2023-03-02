PAL launches special in-flight anniversary menu

Arroz Caldo and Adlai Champorado of PAL. Handout

MANILA – National carrier Philippine Airlines has introduced a special anniversary menu ahead of its 82nd year celebration, reflecting its continuing initiatives to elevate the overall flight experience of passengers.

Available in March for Business Class passengers traveling on PAL’s flights from Manila to North America and Australia, the anniversary menu features curated meals that meld local and global culinary inspirations delivered with a distinctly Filipino brand of service.

Passengers can look forward to a collection of refreshing flavors and unexpected concoctions like the Tiger Prawn Sinigang – a merry mix of cherry tomato, green chili, eggplant, string beans and water spinach; Filet Mignon served with asparagus and potato puree topped with Tanduay rum sauce; and Ilocano Cauliflower Adobo in vegan adobo sauce served with string beans and garlic fried rice.

Each culinary concoction in the anniversary menu was thoughtfully put together by PAL’s professional catering team.

"As a Filipino-American chef, it is my pleasure to enable passengers from all over the world to get a taste of exquisite Filipino flavors and renowned hospitality," said PAL AVP chef Vallerie Castillo-Archer, whose new role oversees both catering operations and menu development, including food safety, quality control, crew training and team management.

The menu reflects her Ilocano roots and stint as the first female and first Filipino-American executive chef of Yamashiro, an iconic Hollywood restaurant in Los Angeles.

The special anniversary menu is the latest development in a continuing drive to whip up new creations to spice up PAL’s in-flight menu offerings all year round.

"We’re committed to offering our passengers new discoveries in inflight dining on our international flights in the coming months, as we invite more and more travelers from all over the world to fly on our direct flights to and from the Philippines. Drawing from Chef Vallerie’s innate passion and global experience, our expert catering team will ignite positive developments that will bring new delights to our customers’ overall flight experience," PAL president and chief operating officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng said.