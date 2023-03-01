Guests and artists attend the opening of the “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City on March 1, 2023. The art event, which is set to run until March 31, 2023, puts the spotlight on female Dabawenyo artists and aims to give them an avenue to showcase their creativity. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Guests and artists attend the opening of the “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City on March 1, 2023. The art event, which is set to run until March 31, 2023, puts the spotlight on female Dabawenyo artists and aims to give them an avenue to showcase their creativity. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Guests and artists attend the opening of the “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City on March 1, 2023. The art event, which is set to run until March 31, 2023, puts the spotlight on female Dabawenyo artists and aims to give them an avenue to showcase their creativity. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Vice President Sara Duterte attends the opening of the “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City on March 1, 2023. The art event, which is set to run until March 31, 2023, puts the spotlight on female Dabawenyo artists and aims to give them an avenue to showcase their creativity. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The works of 12 Davao-based artists were exhibited outside Mindanao for the first time in an art event in Pasig City that will run for the entirety of Women’s Month this March.

Vice President Sara Duterte, a former Davao City mayor, led the opening on Wednesday of the exhibit dubbed “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the Estancia Mall.

The art pieces ranging from fashion designs to paintings were created by members of the Floral Artists of Davao Association Inc., one of 13 groups under the Dabawenyo Artists Federation Inc. which was formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event also featured cultural dances and poetry reading by women.

“Although the pandemic brought about many hardships to the people, the isolation in the quarantine periods resulted in a deluge of art works. When the pandemic had eased, art exhibits in Davao have been happening continuously,” said artist Josie Tionko, founder and chairwoman of the Floral Artists of Davao.

Pervading many of the artists’ works are flower imagery, a common thread that led to the group’s name.

The pieces also feature the different faces and attires of women, whether the real-life women butchers of Davao’s bangkero market, or imagined pre-colonial Bisaya princesses.

Artist Rita Bustamante said the ages of the collective’s members (the youngest is 20, the oldest in her 70s) lend a variety of voices to their output.

This, she said, is seen in the range of visual media—from photography to digital art—employed by the younger artists.

“Since we’re not relegated anymore [to] the sidelines, we want to empower the younger generation to go out there and be the artists that they are. And you see, this coming generation is all about creativity. So we want also these young women to be in the midst of this creativity,” Bustamante said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The vice president said the floral theme of the art works serve as a reminder to support environmental conservation and protection amid government efforts to mitigate climate change.

“Thank you for using your creative work to elevate the feminine voice, boldly breaking the status quo, and paving a more vibrant, intricate, and interwoven society,” Duterte said, thanking the artists.

“Your courage serves as an inspiration for us to continue looking for unorthodox ways of understanding contemporary issues. It is the same courage that allows us to engage more women as voices and leaders of social transformation.”

Aside from the month-long art exhibit at the Estancia Mall ground floor East Wing, the mall will also host a series of art talks by the Davao-based artists.

Amanda Fe Echevarria will talk on art therapy on March 4 at 2 pm and Rita Bustamante on the creative experience process on March 12 at 3 pm. Davao Councilor Pilar Braga will also give a lecture on Davao art and culture on March 26 at 3 pm.

A fashion show entitled “Threads of Culture” is set for March 19, featuring designs by Margarita Montemayor Nogralos and jewelry designer Kathryn Fanlo.

A painting workshop will cap the Women’s Month activities this March 31 at 2 pm.

