The stunning contestants of Binibining Pilipinas 2023 visited the Art In Island: The Media Square, which has recently reopened to the public after undergoing renovations.

They took some off of their typical pageant activities to enjoy state-of-the-art features at the biggest mixed media museum in the Philippines.

“The competition is long and challenging, so we give the Binibinis some time to have fun and loosen up through this experience. This break is also an opportunity for them to bond more with their Binibini sisters,” BPCI Head Gines Enriquez said in a statement.

Check out the contestants’ photos below during their enjoyable time sent at the museum.