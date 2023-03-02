"Momentous" in Hong Kong Disneyland comes with fountains, fireworks, and special effects. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

HONG KONG -- More Filipinos will finally get to see Hong Kong Disneyland's newest nighttime extravaganza as the city slowly reopens to overseas visitors.

Launched in June 2022, "Momentous" combines 3D projection mapping technology with fountains, flames, fireworks, and lights, as well as a slew of Disney characters.

Newly arranged Disney tunes are played during the 20-minute show, with scenes from different stories beamed onto the theme park's Castle of Magical Dreams.

No wonder it's marketed as "the most magical show on earth" -- it tugs at the heartstrings regardless of age, Disney fan or not.

Moana is one of the many Disney characters featured in "Momentous." Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

"Momentous" is divided into six chapters, each representing a life experience. Tying it all together is a finale featuring a new Disney song titled "Love the Memory," with the aim of reminding audiences to cherish important moments.

"Time's always moving, we can't slow the hands / Won't last forever, so take every chance / To learn and to love, and to dream and to dance / Just live the moment and love the memory," part of the lyrics go, in what can easily be a prelude to a marriage proposal or a romantic relationship.

"Love the Memory" is a fitting finale for "Momentous." Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Those who are planning to visit Hong Kong Disneyland can catch the "Momentous" show at 8 p.m. on selected days.

It will be available on all park operating days starting on March 10.

(ABS-CBN News visited Hong Kong Disneyland as part of a tour organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.)