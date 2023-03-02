Food shorts: New drinks, anniversary menu, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ITALIANNI'S 27TH ANNIVERSARY MENU

Handout

Italianni's is offering a three-course menu as it celebrates is 27th year in the country.

Priced at P995, the menu includes Truffle Fries, Caesar Salad, and Seafood Cioppino. Customers have the option of adding P730 for 2 glasses of house wine.

The offer is valid until March 3 at Italianni's branches.

OLLIBEE'S NEW JOLLISAVERS AD

Jollibee has launched a new ad for its JolliSavers offerings, which feature the fast food chain's best-sellers at affordable prices.

JolliSavers include the Yumburger (P40), Tuna Pie (P49), Jolly Spaghetti (P59), and 1-piece Burger Steak (P59).

These are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery. More details about the new ad and the featured products are available on Jollibee's social media platforms.

MCDONALD'S APP CRAVE AND CLAIM DEALS

McDonald's is offering deals exclusive to its mobile app from March 1 to 10.

Deals include discounts of up to 40% which can be used for dine-in, drive-thru, or takeout. To avail, users need to state voice-activated "Love Ko Me" audio codes on the app. More details are available on McDonald's social media pages.

McDonald's is also setting up a "Love Ko Me" gallery at Robinsons Manila starting February 28.

NESPRESSO'S VERTUO

Handout

Nespresso recently introduced its Vertuo line of machines and coffee capsules.

Some of the Vertuo machines' features include a one-touch system that automatically recognizes different capsules and sets the appropriate brewing parameters; and Nespresso’s patented Centrifusion technology, which gets more out of every pod.

The new products are available on Nespresso's e-commerce page, boutique, and pop-up, as well as in certified machine retailers in Metro Manila and Cebu.

NOBU'S FRIDAY CHILL-OUT

Handout

Nobu Manila transforms its outdoor space into a hip hangout every Friday until March 31 for its Friday Chill-Out event.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Nobu Manila's happy hour on Friday nights offers 50% off on select specialties and beverages.

Revelers can soak up the DJ’s house music, as they ease into the night with handcrafted cocktails, signature sake, wine, beer, liquor or mocktails paired with select dishes.

PANCAKE HOUSE CELEBRATES 49TH YEAR

Handout

Homegrown restaurant chain Pancake House is celebrating its 49th year in the business with a slew of promos.

The following promos are available until March 31: Plant-based classic favorites powered by The Vegetarian Butcher, Chicken Taco and Pasta Choose Any Two for P399, Chicken Taco and Pasta All-You-Can Weekends for P399, and Chicken Box Set for P999.

These can be ordered in-store or online via Pancake House's website as well as on delivery platforms like GrabFood, Foodpanda, Pick.a.Roo, Mangan, OrderMo, and Booky.

SEATTLE'S BEST ICED WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA SERIES

Handout

Seattle's Best Coffee has added two new flavors to its best-selling Iced White Chocolate Mocha -- the Iced White Chocolate Hazelnut and Iced White Chocolate Black Tea Jelly Latte.

The Iced White Chocolate Hazelnut is an over-ice drink made with an espresso base with white chocolate sauce, flavored with hazelnut syrup, and topped with cold foam.

On the other hand, the Iced White Chocolate Black Tea Jelly Latte is made with the combination of espresso, black tea, coffee jelly, and cold foam.

The newest Iced White Chocolate Mocha series is available in all Seattle’s Best Coffee branches nationwide.

STARBUCKS' SPRING OFFERS

Handout

Starbucks has released its line of spring-themed products, from food and beverages to coffee beans and merchandise.

Food items include Napoleones, Sakura Doughnut, Takoyaki Bun, Strawberry Pistachio Crepe Cake, Mango Coco Sans Rival Cheesecake, and No Tuna Melt.

Beverages, on the other hand, include Pistachio White Chocolate Macchiato and Pistachio White Chocolate Frappuccino.