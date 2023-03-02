FEU Theater Guild marks 89th year with 'Halu Halo' short plays

The cast of 'Recess.' Handout

MANILA -- The Far Eastern University (FEU) Theater Guild is commemorating its 89th founding anniversary with "Halu Halo," a collection of 10 short plays, each distinctly unique and diverse.

The production will be directed by Dudz Teraña, a senior member and director of the Philippine Educational Theater.

"Halu Halo" is divided into two sets, with shows every Friday and Saturday.

The plays showcased on Fridays include: "Arte Ka," "Recess," "Walong Letra," "Nang Mag-Suicide ang Langgam," and "6.5 - 7." Meanwhile, the plays that will be staged every Saturday are "Bakit Laging Buntis ang Cashier ng Mercury?," "Sabay Tayong Mag-Grab," "Thank You Ha," "Comfort Room," and "Dating Apps."

Set A performances will be on March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 14, 21, and 28, while Set B shows are on March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 22, and 29.

All performances will take place at the FEU Center for the Arts Studio.

This notable production promises to be a delightful showcase of talent and creativity from the FEU Theater Guild.