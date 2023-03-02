Dimples Romana proud of Andrea Brillantes for launching business

MANILA — Actress Dimples Romana is proud of Andrea Brillantes for launching her own business Lucky Beauty.

Romana and Brillantes worked together in the 2018 hit series "Kadenang Ginto." In the series, Romana, who is also an entrepreneur, played Daniela Mondragon, the mother of Brillantes's character, Marga.

Last week, Brillantes finally made her childhood dreams come true as she launched own makeup brand.

Romana, who was present during the launch, shared her happiness for Brillantes's latest achievement in a video uploaded by Star Magic's Inside News.



"I'm so proud of Blythe. She's really a big dreamer. Kahit naman noong nagka-'Kadenang Ginto' pa kami, she really dreams of having her own business. She's very entrepreneurial. Now that she's a CEO, I'm already super, super proud of her. And you know what? May dugong Mondragon kaya talagang fierce at sweet and I'm sure she will really succeed here," Romana said.

"Plus, she's so young, so that's amazing. She will become a very good inspiration for a lot of girls out there who are also dreaming of having their own business hindi ba at the very young age. I am super, super happy for you. I love you so much. My Ate Dimps and my mommy-daddy heart is super, super proud of you. I love you," she added.

A former child star, Brillantes was able to fulfill her dream of having a dream house at the age of 17.

