Travel shorts: DOT playlists, Airbnb PH guide, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AGODA'S RECOMMENDED DESTINATIONS FOR 2022

As border restrictions start to relax and vaccination rates increase, Agoda lists down five international destinations for vaccinated Filipinos.

These include Vietnam, which boasts of historical and cultural landmarks, food, nature, and bustling cities; France, for its chic-Parisian atmosphere and sophisticated architecture and culture; Dubai, known for luxury shopping and a lively nightlife scene; Maldives, for its Instagram-worth beach spots and water-related activities; and Canada, for its winter wonderful peaks and fresh climate.

Agoda said it also has a HygienePlus feature, highlighting properties that ensure safety protocols.

AIRBNB RELEASES FIRST TRAVEL GUIDE TO PH

Handout

Airbnb has launched its first travel guide to the Philippines as the country slowly reopens its borders to both international visitors and balikbayans.

The Airbnb Travel Guide 2022: The Philippines showcases the hottest and most underrated destinations to visit, and off-the-beaten-path hidden gems unbeknownst even to most locals.

It also shines a spotlight on thrilling activities, unique delicacies and the most extraordinary Airbnb stays across the country.

Some of the featured destinations include Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Siquijor, Biliran, and Zamboanga Peninsula, while some of "extraordinary" stays can be found in Cebu, Batangas, and Palawan.

The new travel guide is available on Airbnb's website.

CLARK INCLUDED IN SINGAPORE'S VTL NETWORK

Starting March 4, Scoot and Jetstar Asia will offer Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services to Singapore from Clark International Airport. This after the Singaporean Ministry of Transport recently included Clark in its VTL program.

The VTL program allows fully vaccinated individuals to enter Singapore quarantine-free via designated flights, provided that specific conditions are met.

VTL travelers will be required to take an antigen rapid test at any test center located across Singapore within 24 hours of arrival.

Short-term visitors and eligible work permit holders must also apply for a Vaccine Travel Pass (VTP). VTP applications for the Philippines will open on March 1 at 10 a.m.

DOT'S TRAVEL-THEMED PLAYLIST ON SPOTIFY

Handout

The Department of Tourism (DOT) recently launched the "Sounds More Fun in the Philippines" Playlist, a compilation of music inspired by the country's destinations.

Initially available on Spotify, the 10 playlists are Manila Night Lights, Boracay Beach Bar, Onshore in La Union, Cordillera Calm, The Pan Philippine Highway Road Trip, Marilaque Bike Trail Mix, Balikbayan Juke Box, Counting Clouds in Camiguin, Wedding Vows in Tagaytay, and Deep Dive in Palawan.

To create the playlists, the DOT enlisted the help of rock DJ and Sandwich bassist Myrene Academia, podcast personality Ryan Joseph, music pundit Jocelyn Blwg, Matt San Pedro of Manila Community Radio and Transit Records, musicologist Patricia Brillante-Silvestre, and music producer Abdel Aziz.

The songs and artists featured in these playlists are Pinoys as well as international artists and bands with Filipino roots.

DREAMPLAY AT CITY OF DREAMS MANILA REOPENS

Handout

DreamPlay, the world’s first DreamWorks-inspired family entertainment center at City of Dreams Manila, has reopened its doors at a limited capacity.

Currently open from Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., DreamPlay can entertain about 100 guests, both children and adults, or at 20% total capacity of the venue at a given time.

Children must be accompanied by fully vaccinated adults, who are required to present proof of full vaccination. Signing of health declaration forms before entry and wearing of face masks at all times are being implemented.

Tickets with access to all the play space's attractions are available at P1,500, while non-participating tickets can be purchased for P250. Entry will be on a first come, first serve basis.

At the 5,000 square-meter space families can explore DreamPlay's 11 attractions that feature challenge courses, storytelling, cooking, and more.

Guests can also interact with beloved characters Shrek, Princess Fiona, Alex the Lion, Kung Fu Panda, King Julien, Puss in Boots, Poppy, and Branch.

MEGAWORLD HOTELS' ONLINE VOUCHER SALE

Handout

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts is holding its first Travel Again: Online Hotel Voucher Sale until March 6, covering 11 properties and 4,000 rooms nationwide.

At the company's website, customers can book rooms in Boracay, Cebu, Iloilo, Manila, or Tagaytay for as low as P2,022, or up to 75% discounts for business, vacation, and other packages.

Featured properties include Belmont Hotel Manila and Savoy Hotel Manila in Pasay, Kingsford Hotel Manila in Paranaque, Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Twin Lakes Hotel near Tagaytay, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel in Quezon City, Richmonde Hotel Ortigas in Pasig, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo in Iloilo City, Belmont Hotel Boracay and Savoy Hotel Boracay in Boracay island, and Savoy Hotel Mactan in Cebu.

TRAVELOKA CELEBRATES 10TH YEAR

Traveloka is celebrating its 10th year with its Salebrat10n promotion program in its locations in Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The program offers various discounts for Traveloka products, daily flash deals, vouchers, and coupons specifically for each region.

Until March 6, users in the Philippines can enjoy up to 50% discount and couples across all products.