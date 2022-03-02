MANILA -- Philippine representative Tracy Perez has released a new article about her life story on the Miss World website.

The beauty queen promoted her latest piece in an Instagram post on Tuesday, hoping that her fellow Filipinos will continue to support her as she aims for the country's second Miss World crown.

"Strength in vulnerability," she said. "Sharing with you all bits and pieces of my life. Article up on my website!"

Perez's article on the Miss World page is titled "Who is Tracy -- a miracle or a warrior?" Here, she talks about being a "miracle baby" and growing up being raised by a single mom.

She opened up about both her good and bad moments, from developing a love for learning and being on stage to being bullied in school for not having a father.

"I still don’t understand to this day why it was such a big fuss back then, but some of my classmates would always make fun of me and call me names," she said.

But of all these, Perez said her mother's passing left her "devastated" and "lost."

"I thought I would never survive. And thus, the new chapter of my life began -- the constant fight for survival, for belongingness, for happiness, for purpose, for fulfillment, and for a better life," she said.

"Fast forward to 2022, I am still fighting, but this time, I am no longer alone. I now carry with me the hopes and dreams of the once 17-year old who lost everything along with the hopes and dreams of every single person who just like me, had hit rock bottom and is constantly working her way back up," she added.

In another Instagram post, Perez said she was hands-on in creating and editing the contents of her page in the Miss World website.

"I'm ecstatic that I get this opportunity to share with all of you my perspective of things and that it helped light up my passion for writing once again!" she said.

"Hope you enjoy and learn a thing or two."

Perez is aiming to win the Miss World Digital Media Challenge, which will allow her to advance to the Top 12 of the pageant.

She earlier got a guaranteed slot in the Top 40 after winning two "fast track" competitions.

The 70th Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on March 12, after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

