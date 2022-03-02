Miss Aura International Faith Garcia (right) at Milan Fashion Week. Photo courtesy of Katniss Griffiths



Two months before she relinquishes her crown, Miss Aura International 2021 Faith Garcia fulfilled her dream of walking the international runway at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week.

Wearing the avant garde creations of Katniss Griffiths, a Filipino-American designer based in California, Garcia wowed the Milan media and fashion watchers with her regal poise and aura.



“I am thankful for the opportunity,“ said Garcia, who also modelled Griffiths’ collection with other European beauties. “I learned that to enjoy different kind of creations you should know to enjoy and play with it.”

Garcia is also proud to have showcased Filipino artistry in a prestigious fashion arena like Milan with Griffiths, who has also advocated for diversity in international fashion circles.

Miss Aura International Faith Garcia (second top from right) with Fil-Am designer Katniss Griffiths (middle) and other models at Milan Fashion Week. Photo courtesy of Katniss Griffiths

Looking like a blue peacock, Garcia sparkled at the Hotel dei Cavalieri Milano alongside beauty queen-models from Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Egypt, and the Philippines.

Griffiths is the owner and chief executive officer of the Miss Aura International Philippines franchise which is conducting its search for Garcia’s successor this May. The designer, who also supports Filipino jewellers, was also recently named as the state director of the

Miss California US international pageant.

Despite the pandemic, Garcia is grateful for her time as Miss Aura International. Calling her pageant journey as a “twist of faith,” Garcia was one of the contenders of the 2020-2021 Binibining Pilipinas, one of the most unforgettable batches of the pageant for its sheer number of strong-willed women who endured the delays of contest due to the epidemic.

Garcia did not advance to the Top 4 queens but ultimately got the crown with her appointment by Griffiths as the first Pinay representative to the Miss Aura International which she eventually won.

Fil-Am designer Katniss Griffiths (fourth from right) with her team at Milan Fashion Week. Photo courtesy of Katniss Griffiths

The Miss Aura Philippines 2022 pageant will have its coronation on May 7. Griffiths’ group told ABS-CBN News it will still accept applicants until March 12.

The winner will represent the Philippines in the 17th Miss Aura International pageant in Turkey.