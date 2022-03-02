Screenshot from r.e.m. beauty's YouTube channel.



“RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Gottmik put American pop star Ariana Grande in drag for her makeup line’s YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Using r.e.m. products, Gottmik made Grande into her “girly" version with the classic ponytail.

Grande, who was glad to finally meet the drag artist for the very first time, said, “I’ve been such a fan of yours for a very long time.”

Both Gottmik and Grande also wore matching black dresses to finish the look.

Gottmik was a finalist in the 13th season of the hit reality TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and used to be Paris Hilton’s makeup artist.

Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.”

She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), and "thank u, next" (2019).

The international pop star has two Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.