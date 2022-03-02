CCP to host first live performance on March 11

Photo from CCP Office of the President.

MANILA — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to host its first live performance as Metro Manila and some other areas relaxed health restrictions.

The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will be the first group to reopen the stage on March 11, 6 p.m.

"We can't wait to finally open the doors of CCP for you, dear audience! And to jumpstart this momentous event, we are bringing the first LIVE concert of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO)!" the CCP Office of the President said Wednesday.

The world-renowned orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera, will play timeless classics at the CCP grounds.

The live event will also showcase the talents of Lara Maigue, Bo Cerrudo, Robert and Isay Seña, and The Nightingales (Bianca Lopez-Aguila and Bernadette Mamauag).

The event is free for all and audiences are advised to follow health protocols like wearing face masks.

Under Alert Level 1, event venues are allowed to operate at full capacity, while still observing minimum health protocols such as wearing face masks, according to the Department of Health.

Adults will still be required to present proof of full vaccination before participating in mass gatherings.

RELATED VIDEO: