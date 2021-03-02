WATCH: Vice Ganda's sneaker collection includes Nike, Balenciaga, Gucci, and more

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Vice Ganda finally granted his fans' requests to give a closer look at his sneaker collection, which occupies a part of his spacious walk-in closet.

The "It's Showtime" host has a dizzying collection of Nike sneakers, particularly Air Jordans.

Some of his pairs include the Air Jordan 4 Union Off Noir, and Retro High Air Jordan 1 shoes in OG/RG, OG Banned, Shattered Backboard, First Class Flight, Volt Gold, Obsidian, Court Purple 2.0, Royal Toe, Midnight Navy, PSG, Dark Mocha, Rookie of the Year, and Fearless.

He also has low-top options of Air Jordans in different colors.

"Favorite ko kasi si Michael Jordan," he said.

Vice Ganda also showed his collection of Nike Dunk Highs (in Varsity Maize, Vast Gray, and Team Red, among others) as well as Nike Air Force 1 sneaker collaborations with Supreme and Riccardo Tisci, to name a few.

His other Nike pairs include the Kobe V Grinch and the brand's tie-ups with Sacai and Comme des Garcons.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On top of the Nike shoes, Vice Ganda has also amassed several pairs from designer brands such as Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Versace.

He also has pieces from the highly coveted Adidas Yeezy collection, which he said costs around P100,000 among resellers.

Sensing that others might criticize him for his sneaker collecting hobby, Vice Ganda told his viewers that this is a result of his hard work in the entertainment industry.

"Kasama 'yan sa investment namin bilang artista and at the same time, pinaghirapan ko rin naman 'yang mga 'yan. Kung baga 'yung pera kong naipon, inipon ko 'yon kasi gusto kong mabili 'yung mga gusto ko. Bibilhin ko siya nang lehitimong pamamaraan, hindi nagnanakaw sa kaban ng yaman," he said.

The comedian went on to share that he has been doing his part in helping out amid the pandemic.

"'Yung ibang mga tao marami na namang ebas (sabi), 'Nako ang dami-dami mong ganyan... sa panahon ng pandemya dapat dino-donate mo 'yan.' Huwag po kayong mag-alala, may sarili akong paraan ng pagtulong sa ating sambayanan, sa kapwa, at pagbibigay ng ambag for the entire society," he stressed.

"'Pag walang pambili, 'wag mangutang para lang makabili. Huwag ganon," he ended.

Related video: