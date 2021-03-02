Shopping shorts: What to expect from 3.3 sale events of Shopee, VeMoBro

VeMoBro. Handout

MANILA -- Excited for the 3.3 sale events on Wednesday, March 3? Here's what to expect from two major shopping platforms, Shopee and VeMoBro.

VEMOBRO

The 3.3 sale is the first site-wide sale of VeMoBro, a newly launched Filipino-made e-commerce site.

VeMoBro said its first 33 buyers with a minimum cart value of P1,000 get to enjoy P300 off on the total checkout price.

Flash deals of up to 50% off will also be made available on the shopping platform's home page. There will also be further markdowns on essential items, such as 15% off on a wearable air purifier or 20% off on wireless Bluetooth earbuds.



Buy one, get one deals on items such as eye roller serums and clay masks will also be offered, as well as free shipping and P100,000 worth of discount vouchers.

After the 3.3 sale, VeMoBro will hold a giveaway from March 4 to 12, where shoppers can win up to P10,000 worth of prizes.

SHOPEE

Just like its previous shopping events, Shopee's 3.3 sale promises vouchers, cashbacks, and other promos to its users.

For makeup and skin care enthusiasts, Shopee is also holding a 3.3 Mega Beauty Sale where customers can enjoy up to 90% off on face masks, palettes, and moisturizers.

P1 deals on food establishments such as Jollibee and McDonald's will also be offered during the sale event, as well as games with prizes such as cash, vouchers, virtual coins, and gadgets.

There will also be all-day free shipping for users, and discounts on prepaid load (P10 load for only P5), bills, and other services.

