Rizal Park, Paco Park adjust opening hours

MANILA -- National Parks Development Committee (NPDC) on Tuesday announced new opening hours for two of its recreational spots.

In a Facebook post, NPDC said visitors are welcome daily at Rizal Park from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at Paco Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The committee also encouraged the public to download the StaySafe PH app "in the interest of public health and safety."

Until Valentine's Day, Rizal Park was open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paco Park, on the other hand, was previously accessible to only those who wish to exercise. Its daily schedule was 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The changes in schedule coincided with the reopening of the National Museum complex, which is located within Rizal Park.

