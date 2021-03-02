Redecorating your home? Here are tips from Heart Evangelista

MANILA -- Like most people, Heart Evangelista has made home decorating her personal project as her way of relieving stress amid the pandemic.

The actress and style icon said rearranging furniture and sprucing up her personal space have helped ease her quarantine anxiety.

"I can relate to a lot of people that they're anxious. I'm a very paranoid and anxious person so there was a time na hindi talaga ako lumalabas," she said during a recent event by RLC Residences, where she is an endorser.

"I really rearranged my house. It was my personal project," she added. "I moved things around, and it was just very fun."

A self-confessed maximalist, Evangelista likes displaying "abubot" or ornaments and knick knacks to add character to her home.

But she also knows how to stay organized and keep clutter at bay, saying she has let go of some items she no longer uses.

"I understand that there are a lot of minimalists these days, but I [also] understand na maraming hoarders din like myself. But it's just [about having] a good balance. You can give or share, or actually sell, or change or upgrade your stuff. That's also a good way to keep things fresh," she said.

Here are some of Evangelista's tips on redecorating the home:

1. Use a lot of whites

"The appearance of what surrounds you is so important. I am a maximalist when it comes to fixing my stuff, but I do believe in the power of color palettes. I surround myself with a lot of whites to make [my home] feel peaceful and fresh."

2. Enlarge your home with mirrors

"You can cover one wall with a mirror because it makes a huge difference... Sa living room or in other areas, it's nice to have a mirror because it kind of makes the space bigger."

3. Use furniture to define the space

"A console table can divide a room but you still feel it's not cluttered. You still feel like it's open. Every time I have a place, I make sure I have a console table."

4. Don't be afraid to get a rectangular dining table for a small area

"I'm really more of the rectangular type of table, kasi 'di ba may round? But for me rectangular is just right for small spaces and yet nakukuha mo pa rin 'yung feeling of grandness."

