The cast of the new staging of 'Zsazsa Zaturnnah' musical.

MANILA -- Ateneo Blue Repertory's new staging of the musical "Zsazsa Zaturnnah" serves as a reminder that the fight for LGBT rights is far from over, actor Adrian Lindayag said Tuesday.

In a press conference, Lindayag said that the musical would look back on how the LGBT fought for their lives in a backward society.

"Siguro para sa henerasyon ngayon, it will remind them of the difficult time Filipino queer people experienced back then. Madali para sa younger generation to feel entitlement kasi mas kumportable na 'yung panahon kasi nga hindi nila alam 'yung hirap na dinanas nung mga nauna," the actor said.

"Ito 'yung pinaglaban natin, ito 'yung gaano kahirap 'yung dinanas namin, ito 'yung judgment, 'yung batikos na hinarap ng LGBT ng mga panahong 'yon. Ire-remind 'yung mga bata ngayon na ito pa rin 'yung society, 'yung lipunan na ginagalawan natin at hindi tayo pwedeng tumigil sa pakikipaglaban para sa atin, para sa kwento natin, para sa boses natin," he added, noting that the SOGIE Equality Bill has not yet been passed into legislation.

Lindayag hopes to inspire the young generations to fight for their rights.

"Lalo na ngayon, ang init-init 'yung SOGIE Bill ay pilit na binabaril ng Senado. We hope to inspire not just the young ones today but also everyone who's working and 'yung mga jaded na, 'yung older generation talaga na kailangan nating magsama-sama, kailangan nating i-unite ulit 'yung boses natin kasi sinusupil pa rin 'yung mga karapatan natin," he said.

"'Zsazsa Zaturnnah' came at a perfect time. Hindi tayo pwedeng tumigil. We have to wake up and stand up and fight for our place in society."

The new staging of "Zsazsa Zaturnnah" opens on March 17 and runs until April 2 at the Doreen Fernandez Black Box Theater of Areté in Ateneo de Manila University.

"Zsazsa Zaturnnah" is based on the graphic novel by Carlo Vergara, with music and lyrics by Vincent A. De Jesus.

The superhero first appeared in Vergara's graphic novel titled "Ang Kagila-gilalas na Pakikipagsapalaran ni Zsazsa Zaturnnah" in 2002.

It was made into a hit musical by Tanghalang Pilipino, which was staged a whopping nine times since it premiered in February 2005. The musical was also turned into a movie, starring Rustom Padilla, Pops Fernandez and Zsa Zsa Padilla in the title role.

