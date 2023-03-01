Travel shorts: Miles giveaway, free flights, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

1 MILLION KRISFLYER MILES GIVEAWAY PROMO

Handout

EastWest and Singapore Airlines have announced the first batch of winners of the 1 Million KrisFlyer miles giveaway promotion among EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Mastercard cardholders.

The 10 winners of 25,000 KrisFlyer miles each are Biondi Albertson Acidera, Joriel Lumingkit, Reginald Celestre, Amrit Mirpuri, Gerald Chua, Enrique Roberto Rodriguez, Dieter Raphael Dy, David Benjamin Sy, Wei Loong Christopher Lai, and Jonathan Wee.

The promo is still ongoing and will run until March 3, with the grand draw set on March 17.

Cardholders can earn one e-raffle entry for a minimum single-receipt spend of P3,000, while new EastWest Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Platinum or World Mastercard applications that are approved and activated within the promotional period will earn three e-raffle entries.

CATHAY PACIFIC TO GIVE AWAY 20,400 TICKETS

Cathay Pacific is giving away 20,400 tickets to Filipinos as it joins the "Hello Hong Kong" tourism campaign.

The ticket giveaway will run from March 3 to 9. During this period, members must visit the campaign website, sign in using their Cathay membership details, and answer three questions correctly. The prize will be awarded to the first 20,400 entrants with correct answers.

Each member may submit one entry only. The winners will be announced on the campaign website on March 21, and they will also receive an email with details on how to redeem their prize.

More details are available on Cathay Pacific's website.

GOTYME BANK PARTNERS WITH CEBU PACIFIC, GO REWARDS

GoTyme Bank has partnered with Cebu Pacific and Go Rewards for more points when booking flights.

Those who use their GoTyme Bank Visa debit card or virtual card to book with Cebu Pacific can earn more Go Rewards points which they can use for add-ons or future flights.

More details are available on GoTyme Bank's website and social media pages.

HONDA'S BIG BREAKFAST RIDE

Handout

Honda's Big Bike Breakfast Ride recently welcomed the new year with a 129-km journey up north.

The trip kicked off at the Honda Safety Driving Center in Sucat, Parañaque, and ended at Here Café in Clark, Pampanga.

The group is composed of owners of big bikes from Honda Philippines Inc. The Big Breakfast Ride takes place on weekend mornings, where participants get to enjoy their shared passion for going on long rides with their motorcycles.

They then have breakfast together, bond over games, and receive refreshers on road safety and responsible motorcycle riding practices.



More details are available on Honda Philippines Inc.'s website and social media pages.



KLOOK'S CHERRY BLOSSOM POP-UP

Klook is set to hold a cherry blossom pop-up on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Caffe Pocofino in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Visitors can save up to P10,000 on their Japan getaway and even get a free sim card for every purchase of P5,000 on any Klook offering.

Freebies also await the first 100 buyers, and visa applications will also be available to accomplish on the spot.

At the pop-up, customers can also get same-day JR pass printing upon

purchase. More details are available on Klook's website and app.

NUWA EARNS 6TH 5-STAR RATING

Nüwa at City of Dreams Manila retains its Five-Star rating, both for the hotel and the Nüwa Spa, in the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG).

Nüwa Manila and Nüwa Spa maintained their FTG ratings for the sixth and fourth consecutive years, respectively, since 2018.

This contributes to the 17 Five-Star awards and total of 97 stars achieved in the 2023 Forbes Travel Guide by Melco Resorts and Entertainment.

SHELL LAUNCHES V-POWER FUEL, TAPS PIOLO AS AMBASSADOR

Handout

Shell V-Power has launched a new and improved version that promises to clean 100% of performance-robbing deposits and prevents future build-up on vital engine parts.

Actor Piolo Pascual was also introduced as a brand ambassador during the launch.

The new Shell V-Power is available in Shell stations nationwide.