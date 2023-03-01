Shopping shorts: New clothes, jewelry, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ADIDAS BASKETBALL'S 2023 COLLECTION: CHAPTER 02

Handout

Adidas Basketball recently unveiled The 2023 Collection: Chapter 02, the category’s second installment of premium offerings.

The collection includes shoes, hoodies, tops, shorts, and bottoms in a new palette. The color refresh features Alumina, Black, and Heather Gray, supplementing the Halo Green, Metal Grey, and Cloud White colors previously introduced in Chapter 01.

The new products are available on the Adidas app and website, with prices ranging from P1,700 to P7,500.

AVON'S EVE TRUTH

Handout

Avon has launched a new scent called Eve Truth, with Heart Evangelista as its main endorser.

Crafted by master perfumer Laurent Le Guernec, Eve Truth is embodied by an intense blend of floral fruity notes. A higher concentration of fragrance oils allows it to last up to eight hours.

Eve Truth and other Avon products are available through local Avon representatives and online at the brand's website and shops on Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok.

CHARRIOL'S BETTER HALF COLLECTION

Handout

Charriol has unveiled its newest assortment of bangles and rings with the Better Half Collection.

Available in six mixed metal colorways, the design is unisex and expressly inclusive, with each piece handcrafted in Switzerland.

In the Philippines, Charriol is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists Inc. and is located at Glorietta 3, Greenbelt 5, Okada Manila, Power Plant Rockwell, Trinoma, Central Square Bonifacio High Street, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, Alabang Town Center, The Podium, Newport Mall, Robinsons Place Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Marquee Mall Pampanga, Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, and Abreeza Davao.

The brand's products are also available online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora.

LAZBEAUTY TAPS GABBI GARCIA AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Handout

Gabbi Garcia has been tapped as the brand ambassador of LazBeauty, which offers an assortment of products from trusted beauty brands.

LazBeauty offers up to 80% off branded LazFlash deals, free shipping, and exclusive deals for members.

MODESS LAUNCHES NEW LONG PAD

Modess recently launched a new product along with the brand's new ambassadors, the P-pop girl group BINI.

The new Modess Long is the longer version of its fast-absorbing sanitary pad, targeted mainly at teens with active lifestyles.

It is available in supermarkets and drugstores nationwide, and online through the official Johnson & Johnson stores on Shopee and Lazada.

SHOPEE HOLDS MEGA SHOPPING SALE

Shopee has kicked off its first event of the year, the Mega Shopping Sale, which will run until March 15.

Here, users can enjoy daily free shipping vouchers, 15% off vouchers, and up to 50% off deals, among others.

More details are available on Shopee's app and website.

UNIQLO'S SOFIA COPPOLA COLLECTION

Handout

Uniqlo is set to launch the Celebrating Sofia Coppola UT collection in the Philippines on March 6.

The collaboration spotlights some of Coppola’s greatest achievements since her debut as a director 25 years ago.

It presents motifs from five of her most noteworthy films: "The Virgin Suicides," "Lost in Translation," "Marie Antoinette," "Somewhere," and "The Bling."