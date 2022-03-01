Fans of actress Heart Evangelista and Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd finally get to have a glimpse of their painting session last year.

Evangelista flew to Los Angeles, California in 2021 for an art collaboration with Boyd's Moonlight Arts Collective, which features "hand-signed, limited art from cultural icons who draw, paint, photograph, and moonlight as visual artists."

In a vlog released Monday, the two can be seen working on a painting together while sharing their love for art.

"It was such an amazing moment meeting Brandon Boyd, the man behind Moonlight Arts Collective. (And I'm sure you know him, too!) I'm happy to share this passion project that we collaborated on late last year," Evangelista said in an Instagram post as she directed her fans to her newest vlog.

It was in May 2021 when Evangelista first revealed her collaboration with Boyd's Moonlight Arts Collective.

While she started out as an actress, Evangelista has also made her mark as an artist and style influencer after being recognized by the likes of Vogue Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes France.

Last year, she launched Maison Love Marie, her own brand of fashion and home items.