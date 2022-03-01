MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local shopping scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ART OF KIREI PROMO BY INAX

Japanese brand Inax, known for its advanced toilets and self-powered automatic faucets, is holding the Art of Kirei promo until March 31.

During the promo, customers can discounts of up to 25% on select Inax bathroom packages and bundles such as toilet and basin or basin and shower.

It is available in AllHome branches including Sta. Rosa, Antipolo, Molino/Daang Hari, Taguig, Bataan, Imus, Kawit, Las Pinas, Sipag, Naga, Bulacan, Cebu, Iloilo, Vibal, Silang, Cabanatuan, Butuan, San Ildefonso, Koronadal, Santiago, Gapan, Cagayan de Oro, Libis, Pampanga, General Trias, Tanza, Evia, Malolos, Dasmarinas, and North Molino. Prices may vary in select AllHome branches.

Those who opt to shop at home can also avail of the offer through AllHome's Personal Shopper on Viber.

CENTURY CITY MALL'S EARLY SUMMER SPECIAL

Century City Mall in Makati City is bringing hot deals, cool beats, and refreshing offers to shoppers and mallgoers with its Early Summer Special.

The mall has launched the Dining Park at the Skyloft, an al fresco eating spot where customers can safely dine with their takeouts. Customers can also order at participating restaurants and have it delivered to Level 4, or choose from booths in the area.

Until March 6, the Dining Park at the Skyloft will have live acoustic sessions from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The mall's retail tenants are also offering discounts up to 70%, among other deals.

GARMIN'S INSTINCT 2 SERIES

Handout

Garmin has unveiled the Instinct 2 Series, the newest addition to its line of smartwatches designed with rugged individualists in mind.

Built to withstand any element, the Instinct 2 Series has unlimited battery life in certain models, as well as multiple sizes, bold new colors, and Garmin’s full suite of health and wellness features such as VO2 Max and Sleep Score.

It is available in the Instinct 2 Solar, standard (non-solar), Surf, Tactical and Camo editions and is compatible with the Garmin Connect IQ store, an all-in-one platform for further personalization with free downloads of apps, widgets, watch faces, data fields, and more.

Retail prices of the Instinct 2 series watches start from P19,735, and are available for pre-order at Kinetic until March 2. The first 25 customers can get a free Garmin shirt and cap.

GCASH'S LUCKY LOAD PROMO

Financial app GCash is holding a Lucky Load promo which lets users win up to P100,000 weekly.

Every P50 worth of load from any telco brand gives one ticket. Users will be asked to select six icons from a roster of 30 icons, submit their ticket, and wait for the next draw. Tickets are only eligible for the current week's draw.

Weekly draws will be held until July 31. All players with at least three matched icons during the draw date will get a share of the pot prize. P70,000, P80,000, P90,000, and P100,000 will be shared by all Lucky Loaders with three, four, five, and six matching icons, respectively.

GLOBE PLATINUM'S GPLAN: UNLOCKED

Globe Platinum is offering GPlan: Unlocked, a private access page where curated offers and experiences can be availed by customers using their up-to-58k GCash credits that come with their plan.

Gift recommendations include Les Twins x Hennessy collab cocktail kits, Apple Accessory Bundles by Power Mac Center, Mystery Tasting Boxes by Gallery By Chele, and SHOOR Vouchers.

Every purchase also lets customers contribute to Globe's #ForFutureHeroes campaign. In partnership with World Vision, Globe Platinum will match each purchase with a school kit to aid a child's education.

More details are available on Globe's website.

HONDA'S ALL-NEW CB500F NOW IN PH

Handout

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) has released the All-New CB500F, a big bike that can be used for both on-road touring and as an alternative vehicle for commuting.

The All-New CB500F is a substantial upgrade from the standard street bike in terms of aesthetics, performance, and handling.

Its liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC parallel twin, 471cc engine is euro 5 emission compliant and has a maximum power output of 35KW at 8,500rpm and maximum torque of 43.2Nm at 6,500rpm.

The All-New CB500F is available in Honda Flagship Stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of P354,000. More details are available on HPI's website.

LEGO'S 'BEST VALUE' SETS

Handout

The Lego Group has released this year's "best value" sets that can be shared with friends and family.

These include the Ninjago collection (starting at P549), with items such as the 71761 Ninjago Zane’s Power Up Mech, 71757 Ninjago Lloyd’s Ninja Mech, and 71760 Ninjago Jay’s Thunder Dragon.

For a relaxing kind of building session, the 41707 Friends Tree-planting Vehicle and 41944 DOTS Can Kitty Bracelet sets will let builders' creativity flow with a starting price of only P849. They can display their creations, engage in environment-conscious role play, or add it to their outfit.

Motorheads looking for a building set can check out the Lego Technic and Lego City collections, with units such as the 42132 Technic Motorcycle, 42134 Technic Monster Jam Megalodon, 60322 City Race Car, 60319 City Fire Rescue and Police Chase, and 60325 City Cement Mixer Truck. Prices start at P549.

These sets are available on Bankee Bricks, all Lego Certified Store branches, and online retailers such as Lazada, Shopee, Dotcom, and Zalora.

MANULIFE PARTNERS WITH ADIDAS

Manulife has partnered with sportswear brand Adidas in celebration of its 115th year in the Philippines and the launch of its flexible insurance plan FutureBoost.

The Double Boost campaign raffle is open to all Manulife and non-Manulife policyholders who can set an appointment about FutureBoost with a Manulife financial advisor until March 31. After a successful product presentation, participants will earn one raffle entry for a chance to win a pair of Adidas UltraBoost or Adidas store vouchers worth P1,500.

New customers may click on the adidas UltraBoost Promo poster link found on Manulife's Facebook page to set an appointment, while existing policyholders may get in touch with their financial advisor. Raffle draw winners will be announced in May.

More details are available on Manulife Philippines' website and Facebook page.

MAXIME LAUNCHES CAT FOOD LINE

Maxime has extended its pet nutrition offerings with the release of its cat food line.

The new offering is a minerally-balanced, easily digestible meal made of tuna that is also enhanced with taurine, essential for good vision.

It is available on Maxime's official stores on Shopee and Lazada.

MPL-PH'S SIGNED JERSEY AUCTION

Handout

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) in the Philippines recently launched an auction to support ChildHope's Education Program, KalyEskwela.

The initiative is a continuation of MPL Cares's commitment to assist ChildHope in creating a positive impact on society through esports.

The online bidding includes signed player jerseys from the MPL-PH Season 9's weekly Most Valuable Player (MVP), Rookie of the Year, and team jerseys from Bren Esports, Echo, Smart Omega, Nexplay EVOS, TNC Pro, RSG Philippines, ONIC PH, and Blacklist International.

Auctions will be conducted every Monday at 7 p.m. through ChildHope Philippines' official Facebook page. To join, participants will be asked to submit their bid through a Google Form link. The winning bid will be announced every Thursday.

ONITSUKA TIGER IN MILAN FASHION WEEK

Handout

Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger recently presented its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection in Milan Fashion Week.

Described with the word "shadow," the collection serves as a tribute to the '80s, when the Japanese aesthetic of "purity and austerity" blasted Western aesthetics.

Some of the pieces include ultra oversized t-shirts made of heavy cotton, graphically embroidered kaftans, nylon jackets, maxi Bermuda pants, multi-pocketed waistcoats, and platform-soled sneakers.

OPPO JOINS SHOPEE'S GADGET ZONE

Handout

Oppo is making its products available on Shopee's Gadget Zone until August 17.

Some of the items on offer are the Reno Series, A95, A54, A15, and A16 mobile phones.

Oppo said customers can look forward to "Spike Days" in March, June, and August to avail of up to 48% off on the brand's gadgets, on top of getting a P100 voucher with each purchase.

More details are available on Oppo's Facebook page.

PANDAMART BY FOODPANDA

Foodpanda has gone beyond meals and snacks with Pandamart, a grocery delivery service that can arrive at one's doorstep in as fast as 20 minutes.

Users also get to enjoy deals of up to 50% as well as vouchers, among others. Delivery is free for a minimum spend of P999.

Pandamart currently has 41 branches nationwide. Orders can be made from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with schedules varying per branch.

Delivery is available in the following cities: Batangas (Batangas and Lipa), Benguet (Baguio), Bicol (Legazpi and Naga), Bulacan (San Jose del Monte and Malolos), Cavite (Bacoor, Dasmariñas, and General Trias), Cebu (Cebu and Mandaue), Davao City, Laguna (Calamba, San Pablo, San Pedro, and Sta. Rosa), Metro Manila, Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan), Pampanga (Angeles and San Fernando), Pangasinan (Dagupan), Rizal (Antipolo), and Tarlac City.

First-time users can use the code PERSONALCARE to get P80 off with a minimum spend of P399.

PILIPINAS SHELL'S GREAT 108 PROMO

Pilipinas Shell is giving back to Shell Go+ app and card owners as they celebrate 108 years together with the Great 108 promo.

Under the deal, customers will receive 108 Shell Go+ points for every minimum purchase of Shell V-Power at P1,000 or Shell FuelSave at P1,500. The promo is also valid for purchases of Shell Rimula motor oils or Shell Advance motorcycle oils.

The Shell Go+ points earned can be used to pay for Shell products and services. Customers can also receive twice more points for their purchases in Shell Select stores by either buying two of Selecta's Magnum Classic, Almond, or Cookies and Cream for a discounted price of P108.

The Great 108 promo will run until April 3, with more details on the Pilipinas Shell website.

ROBINSONS MALLS CELEBRATES WOMEN'S MONTH

Different Robinsons Malls nationwide have prepared a series of activities, promos, and deals especially for the ladies in celebration of Women's Month.

These include the shopping and food bazaar Women's Fair and a showcase of local businesses owned by female entrepreneurs, as well as busking sessions by female artists and musicians.

Mallgoers can also check out Women's Month photo walls and share their

selfies on social media.

Meanwhile, Robinsons Malls is set to hold the Great 3.3 Sale, where customers can enjoy as much as 70% off on various items mall-wide. There will also be themed exhibits by Robinsons Malls' ARTablado, coinciding with National Arts Month 2022.

SHEIN'S SPRING-SUMMER SALE

Handout

This month, Shein is set to launch its latest Spring-Summer Sale collection which includes items like puff-sleeve tops, lace-patterned shorts, chiffon crop tops, and floral-patterned summer midi dresses.

The collection will be a part of the upcoming 3.3 sale that will feature discounts up to 85% off on select items from a wide selection of designs.

Shein will do a livestream on March 3, with hosts Janeena Chan and Mika Reyes giving a glimpse of the new clothing options. A total of 333 lucky viewers who place and complete their orders on the same day will stand a chance to get their orders completely free of charge.

The brand's sale, which will run until March 7, will also include deals such as Buy 3, Get 1 99% off on beach-ready essentials (swimsuits, tote bags, and sandals), 2 for P799 on dresses and co-ords, free shipping on all orders made on March 3, and free gift on all orders above P1,200.

More details are available on Shein's website and social media channels.

SHOPEE'S LOYALTY PROMOS

Shopee Loyalty Tier members can expect to enjoy rewards and promos every month from the e-commerce platform.

Membership to Shopee Loyalty is free and consists of four levels: Classic, Silver, Gold, and Platinum -- each with its own minimum order requirement and corresponding set of perks. Gold and Platinum members get to enjoy free unlimited shipping vouchers.

Shoppers can unlock higher tiers and maintain their current standing by completing a certain number of orders every six months before progress is refreshed.

More details are available on Shopee's website.



SM STORE GATHERS BOOK, TOY DONATIONS

The SM Store was able to gather more than 130,000 books and 45,000 toys through its Donate-A-Book and Share-A-Toy programs in 2021.

The SM Store gave shoppers a P100 discount coupon for each toy or book that they donated. Along with the books and toys, The SM Store also donated backpacks and school supplies.

The community programs were implemented in partnership with SM Foundation for children in public schools, orphanages, pediatric hospitals, health centers, Christian- and Muslim-run charitable institutions, non government institutions, and indigenous communities.

More details are available on SM's website.

SONY'S SRS-NB10 WIRELESS NECKBAND SPEAKER

Handout

Sony aims to make working from home even more convenient with the SRS-NB10, a wireless neckband speaker that lets users make conference calls, listen to music, and walk around comfortably all day long with high sound quality and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit that is angled upwards so sound is optimized for the ears alone. Passive radiators embedded at the back of the unit boost the bass to ensure the sound is well-balanced.

With its Precise Voice Pickup Technology, two high-quality directional (beam-forming) microphones are combined with advanced audio signal processing means to minimize feedback and echo and deliver clearer voice quality to the person or people on the call.

The SRS-NB10 is available at select Sony Centre retailers.

UNIQLO RELEASES SPORT UTILITY WEAR COLLECTION

Handout

Japanese global retailer Uniqlo has launched its latest collection of Sport Utility Wear for men, women, and kids.

The Sport Utility Wear collection consists of items such as ultra stretch active jogger pants, crew neck t-shirts, and seamless boat neck long shirts, among others.

More details are available on Uniqlo's website, app, and social media accounts.