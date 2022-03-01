MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

FLAVORS OF ASIA BY MCDONALD'S

McDonald's is bringing back its Flavors of Asia items, which feature Japanese and Korean flavors.

These include the Ebi Burger, with a tempura-coated shrimp patty paired with thousand island sauce and lettuce; and the K-Chicken Burger, which consists of crispy chicken filet with cheddar cheese, kimchi, and gochujang dressing. Both burgers are housed between black and white sesame seed buns.

Also available are Shake Shake Fries in nori (seaweed) and honey butter variants, as well as sundaes in strawberry banana and matcha flavors.

McDonald's Flavors of Asia offerings are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery starting March 2.

FOODPANDA'S BREAKFAST PROMO

Foodpanda is offering a breakfast promo through the code RISEANDSHINE.

This allows users to get P70 off on top of regular pick-up discounts when they check out from selected restaurants.

The promo is available from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily until March 31.

HARD ROCK CAFE LAUNCHES MESS BURGER

Hard Rock Cafe has launched a new menu item in partnership with global soccer legend Lionel Messi.

The Messi Burger pays tribute to the athlete's ideal burger components, and serves as a different take on Hard Rock's Legendary Steak Burger.

It has double beef patties, provolone cheese, sliced chorizo, caramelized red onion, Hard Rock's signature sauce, toasted brioche bun, shredded romaine lettuce, and vine-ripened tomato.

The Messi Burger is now available at Hard Rock Cafe's branches in the Philippines.

NESTLE INTRODUCES HARVEST GOURMET BRAND

Nestlé Philippines has announced its first move into the plant-based meat alternatives market with the launch of its plant-based Harvest Gourmet brand initially in its food service business.

Harvest Gourmet will initially have three products in the Philippines --Sensational Burger, Schnitzel, and Chargrilled Pieces, all in two-kilogram institutional packs. Mince, nuggets, balls, and other items are set to be rolled out by next year.

Nestlé Philippines said the brand uses non-GMO soy and wheat, and high moisture extrusion technology to deliver an experience as close as possible to that of meat products.

Harvest Gourmet is now available through Nestlé Professional's Facebook page and e-commerce partners Rare Food Shop and Prime Pacific Foods Corp.

RED RIBBON'S DEDICATION CAKES

Red Ribbon is introducing its improved Rainbow Dedication Cake and the new Cookies and Cream Dedication cake.

The improved Rainbow Dedication Cake is topped with new rainbow lollipops and more colorful candies. It still comes with rainbow-colored chiffon cake layers, with thick chocolate filling and icing.

On the other hand, the new Cookies and Cream Dedication Cake comes with vanilla and chocolate cake layers, filled and covered with vanilla cream and crushed mini Oreo cookies, and topped with mini Oreos and fluffy marshmallows.

Both items are are available in all Red Ribbon stores for takeout, pickup, and delivery through Red Ribbon's website, app, Facebook Messenger, and hotline, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

STARBUCKS' NEW DIGITAL SERVICES

Starbucks Philippines recently launched three new services that bridge both physical and digital experiences.

Customers can now order and send Starbucks eGifts starting at P300 through GLife on GCash. They can choose to share Starbucks eGifts through messaging apps and redeem by showing the eGift QR code to pay for drinks, food or merchandise in any Starbucks store in the Philippines.

Starbucks Rewards members who link their accounts to Lazada can earn 1 Star for every P25 spent on purchases from the Starbucks LazMall Flagship Store.

Meanwhile, Mobile Order and Pay allows Starbucks Rewards members to place orders ahead of their visit and pick up at their chosen Starbucks store, all within the Starbucks app. When their order is ready, the customer can simply breeze in and get their order from the handoff.