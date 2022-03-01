Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez (left) and Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold. Photos from @beatriceluigigmz on Instagram

MANILA -- Two of the Philippines' reigning beauty queens recently got together at an awarding ceremony that recognized their respective accomplishments.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez and Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold both looked stunning as they graced the Global Trends Business Leaders Awards 2022 event on Monday.

Gomez was named Remarkable Icon of Woman Empowerment, while Arnold received the Phenomenal Beauty Queen of the Year award.

Check out their photos below:

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, which was held in Israel in December last year.

Arnold, on the other hand, has yet to compete in Miss International following its postponement due to the pandemic.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC