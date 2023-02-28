Tech shorts: Pop culture festival, new game, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

CONQUEST FESTIVAL RETURNS TO MANILA

Pop culture festival CONQuest is returning to Manila this June 2 to 4.

During the event, gamers and gaming enthusiasts can enjoy activities like the Expo Floor, a section where they can meet with top game publishers and tech brands; and the Freeplay Arcade, where they can play past and present hits in the gaming community.

Artists and art lovers also have the chance to share their trade at the Creator's Market.

This year's featured guests include Filipino-American top YouTube live streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, Leslie "Fuslie" Fu, and Antony "AntonyChenn" Chen, as well as 100Thieves' Kaede "Kyedae" Shymko, variety content creator Atsu "AsianGuyStream," and OSU streamer Edward "BTMC" Ling.

There will also be musical performances by the Korean rock band The Rose, as well as EDM DJs, rappers, and local rising stars.

More details are available on the CONQuest Philippines website.

GLOBE PREPAID'S GOGAMES

Globe Prepaid's GoGames, which is exclusively available on the GlobeOne app, aims to let users score real-life rewards as they play.

Through tournaments, they can win as many as 10 points daily, 30 points weekly, or 50 points monthly. The points can be redeemed for different prizes at Globe Rewards.

Users only have 30 days to spend their Globe Rewards points. More details are available on Globe's website.

HONOR BRINGS X7A, MAGICBOOK X TO PH

Honor recently launched the X7a, as well as the MagicBook X 14 and X 15, in the country.

The X7a can support up to 42 hours of social media browsing, 42 hours of phone calling, or 29 hours of music streaming.

On the other hand, the MagicBook X14 and X15 support multi-screen collaboration, allowing users to multi-task between different devices.

More details are available on Honor Philippines' Facebook page.

LUNETA PHOTOGS PARTNER WITH BROTHER PH

Brother Philippines recently partnered with Luneta Park’s street photographers to boost their business and give park visitors printed souvenirs that they can cherish for life.

The "Memories for Life" activity was held last February 5, with Brother Philippines setting up printing stations at Mabini Hall and the Japanese Garden. Photographers printed the photos they took, with assistance from professional graphic artists.

Brother Philippines also announced that it is strengthening the Customer Plus, an exclusive loyalty program.

OPPO UNVEILS RENO8 T

Oppo recently unveiled the Reno8 T in the Philippines, with the new device priced at P18,999.

It has a 100MP portrait camera, its 32MP selfie camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP microlens to bring more life to captured moments.

It also boasts of imaging features such as AI Portrait Super Resolution, Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Portrait Retouching, and Flash Snapshot.

More details are available on Oppo's website and social media pages.

'SAINT MAKER' GAME RELEASED

Indie video game company Yangyang mobile recently released Saint Maker for Steam and Nintendo Switch.

The horror visual novel features 4 to 6 hours of gameplay, with English voice actors breathing life into the characters and their struggles.

It features a normal ending and a secret bonus scene, depending on the player's choices.

TIKTOK SHOP'S SHOPPING CENTER TAB

TikTok Shop recently announced a Shopping Center tab feature that takes users straight to its shopping portal.

Depicted by the shopping bag icon, this new tab feature opens up a familiar shopping interface where users can directly access anything related to their shopping activities. On top of the various products being showcased, they can view orders, access their shopping cart, set address and payment methods, and chat with merchants.

The products in the Shopping Center feature have been divided according to categories such as beauty, women's clothing, electronics, food, and more.

VIVO Y02 GETS STORAGE UPGRADE

Launched last December, Vivo's Y02s recently got a storage upgrade.

It now comes in a 3GB+3GB Extended RAM and 64GB storage setup to minimize interruptions such as a sluggish interface or a sudden screen freeze.

The 3GB+3GB Extended RAM and 64GB Storage variant is now available at all Vivo stores and kiosks in the Philippines, as well as the brand's e-Store and official stores in Shopee and Lazada.