Robinsons hotels to roll out 24-hour stays

Guests check in at a Go Hotel property. Handout/Robinsons Hotels and Resorts

MANILA -- Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) is rolling out new services, including 24-hour stays, as it continues to adapt to the new normal brought about by the pandemic.

In a media briefing on Monday, RHR group director for sales and marketing Joy de Mesa said their "Go, Go, Go" services will be available starting March 2.

One of these is Go 24/7 which lets guests choose the time they check in, taking into consideration their flight schedules and travel plans.

"I think this is one of the first in the hospitality industry where we guarantee you 24 hours of stay in the hotel... 'Di ba usually ang check-in time ng hotel is 2 or 3 p.m., and regardless of what time you check in, you will still be asked to check out by 12 noon," De Mesa said.

"Under Go 24/7, you can enjoy your room [for] 24 hours from the time you check in. You don't have to worry where to go," she added.

The Go 24/7 service can be availed by guests upon booking, according to De Mesa, reminding them to inform the hotel 72 hours prior to their stay.

It will be initially be available in seven Go Hotels properties -- Dumaguete, Iloilo, Lanang-Davao, Mandaluyong, Otis-Manila, Puerto Princesa, and Tacloban.

"We're going to make sure that it will be available in all the hotels [from RHR]," said De Mesa. Aside from Go Hotels, RHR also has the Summit and Grand Summit hotel brands.

Nonito Cuizon, RHR director of marketing, for his part said they intend to pair up these services with the periodic seat sales of Cebu Pacific, which is under the same group of companies.

"Coming from the pandemic, we want to plan ahead our trips... The seat sales of Cebu Pacific are very much forward-looking, you book now and you're going to use that [trip] in the third or fourth quarter, or even next year," he said.

De Mesa added, saying: "We will be seeing a lot of synergy with RHR and Cebu Pacific as we roll out boarding pass promotions."

Aside from Go 24/7, RHR is also introducing Go 365, which lets guests book rooms from 15 days to a year before their intended stay; and Go Online, where transactions can be done via Chatbot on Facebook Messenger and Viber.

"From 15 days to 365 days moving forward 'yung puwede mo nang ma-book," said Cuizon, who noted that they generally cater to frequent travelers, whether for business or pleasure. "So it's not just the best available rate, but there's 10% off pa with your rate."