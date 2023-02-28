Pop culture enthusiasts gather as FAN EXPO Vancouver returns

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Cosplayers came out to play as Vancouver held its second FAN EXPO after the pandemic.

Fans came dressed as characters from Final Fantasy, Star Wars, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, and Raven from the Teen Titans among others.

Artists' alleys and vendors’ booths filled the city's huge convention center, along with the booths of groups like the Canadian Forces, and the Vancouver Lego Club.

Filipino Canadian fans returning to the expo for the first time after the Covid-19 lockdown were excited to check out all the displays.

"There’s a lot more artists right now because the pandemic’s over. There’s a lot more people, a lot more artists showing up and even like in the panels, I think some celebrities managed to come in as well that they couldn’t come last year," attendee Louie Luz said.

Featured celebrities included Fil-Am actor Dante Basco, who voices Prince Zuko in Avatar, and actors Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Tickets to the 2024 FAN EXPO are now on sale.