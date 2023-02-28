Mari Jasmine marks final stretch of pregnancy with topless photo

MANILA – Mari Jasmine is celebrating the final stretch of her pregnancy.

On Instagram, the model and blogger posted a photo capturing her natural beauty and maternal grace while also showcasing her growing belly and curves in all their glory.

“Last trimester,” she simply captioned her post.

The picture appears to have been taken in a bedroom, with Mari Jasmine only partly covered by a blanket.

Mari Jasmine announced that she is expecting her first child in November last year.

“Our greatest adventure yet,” she captioned her post showing off her baby bump. “I spent years not knowing where life would take me but I’ve never been so sure that this is the path I was meant to be on.”

In the same month, she married businessman Michael Concepcion.