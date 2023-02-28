Catriona Gray celebrates dad's birthday in Boracay

MANILA -- Beauty queen-singer Catriona Gray and her family celebrated the birthday of her father in Boracay.

In her social media posts on Monday, Gray shared her birthday greeting for her dad's special day as she uploaded photos of them together.

"I can't express how much being able to spend the day with you means to me. Just to be a part of your joy of beginning yet another year healthy and happy surrounded by those you love. Here's to more giggles and travels and living the good life...no regrets. Love you papa," she wrote.

Last year, Gray also got to celebrate the birthday of her father, who is based in Australia.

Gray has been based in the Philippines since 2011, when she moved here to pursue a career in modeling. During her Miss Universe reign, she resided in New York, after which she returned to the Philippines where she has since entered showbiz.

Related video: