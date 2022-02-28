Pokemon unveils 9th generation games Scarlet, Violet

Screenshot from Pokémon YouTube channel.

The ninth generation of Pokémon games is coming after a set of updates of the games were revealed Sunday.

In a YouTube video, it was revealed that the new games will be named "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet."

"The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, the newest chapters in the Pokémon series, are coming to Nintendo Switch later this year," Pokémon said on its website.

"With these new titles, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world," it added.

The Pokémon starters were also introduced in the video including Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Screenshot from Pokémon YouTube channel.

Here is the description of the new Pokémon starters based on the website:

Sprigatito (Grass): The capricious, attention-seeking Grass Cat Pokémon.

Category: Grass Cat Pokémon

Height: 1'4"

Weight: 9 lbs.

Ability: Overgrow

Fuecoco (Fire): The laid-back Fire Croc Pokémon that does things at its own pace.

Category: Fire Croc Pokémon

Height: 1'4"

Weight: 21.6 lbs.

Ability: Blaze

Quaxly (Water): The earnest and tidy Duckling Pokémon.

Category: Duckling Pokémon

Height: 1'8"

Weight: 13.4 lbs.

Ability: Torrent

A few stills from the places of the new game and the main characters were also shown and fans speculate that the new game will have a Latin influence.

"Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets — all over!" it said.

"You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series—battling against wild Pokémon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.​"

More updates about the new generation of Pokémon will be announced by late 2022, it said.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: