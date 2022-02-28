Handout

MANILA -- Humanitarian and development organization Oxfam Pilipinas has announced its lineup of free online events for Women's Month.

Kicking off the festivities is "Babae ang Simula, Babae ang Bukas" arts festival at 5 p.m. on March 1 on Zoom and Oxfam Pilipinas' Facebook page.

Hosted by Oxfam Pilipinas' ambassador for resilience Antoinette Taus and broadcast journalist Mariz Umali, the event will include performances from Aia de Leon, Bayang Barrios, Nar Cabico, spoken word artist Beverly Cumla, and the Shadow Arts Theater Organization of Palo in Leyte, among others.

It will also have panel discussions by influencer Rica Salomon, Community Pantry PH founder Ana Patricia Non, United Nations Population Fund country representative Dr. Leila Joudane, and other organizations.

“Our celebration will not only recognize women's leadership and skills but will also call for a future where everyone will be treated equally and will be protected from discrimination, the effects of the pandemic, and other crises such as climate change," Oxfam Pilipinas country director Lot Felizco said in a statement.

Oxfam Pilipinas has also partnered with Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) to hold a virtual play titled "Babae Ang Bukas," which features the experiences of Filipinas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play will be shown at 5 p.m. on March 8 on Zoom. Registrations can be made here.

At 5 p.m. on March 15, Oxfam Pilipinas and PETA will premiere "Hindi sa Isang Sulok Lang," a 30-minute documentary on five women from Maguindanao and Eastern Samar as they become advocates of women empowerment. The public may watch for free by registering here.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated social, economic, gender, and racial inequalities. But despite these challenges, women have stood up and have fought hard. Through these stories, we hope to inspire all people to effect change and build a future with dignity, compassion and fairness," said PETA executive director Beng Santos-Cabangon.

"PETA pays tribute to all women and their remarkable contributions to humanity via these creative performances and workshops. Women are change-makers – making a difference in their homes, communities, and society," she added.