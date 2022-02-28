LOOK: Catriona Gray's beach getaway in La Union

Catriona Gray is taking "a quick little break from the city."

The former Miss Universe has been sharing photos of her trip to La Union, a province in the north known for its surf spots and accessibility from Manila.

"I'll just watch the waves from here," she said in one of her posts, which showed her posing by the beach.

Another photo showed Gray, a known animal lover, bonding with a dog at one of the resorts she stayed in.

"Made some new friends here... Sana hindi magselos sina Theo at Bailey," she said in jest, referring to her two pet dogs.

Gray has also been on a food trip in La Union, with the beauty queen sharing photos of her favorite finds.

Among these are the Italian restaurant Kermit and Seabuds, which specializes in healthy eats by the beach.

A post by Seabuds on Instagram showed that Gray is accompanied by her friends in her trip.

Spotted in the photo are video creator Jojo Luarca and stylists Justine Aliman and Patrick Henry.