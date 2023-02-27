PETA calls out Rihanna for allegedly wearing fur coat

Photo from Rihanna's Instagram account.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has called out Rihanna for allegedly wearing a real fur coat.

This after some media sites reported that the Barbadian singer was wearing one when she went out to dinner in the US.

"We saw photos of you going to dinner in what appears to be a real fur coat. As a mother, you know what it's like to feel protective and to want to make sure no harm comes to your family," PETA said in a statement.

"Please understand that this desire--this instinct even--is shared by the minks, foxes, and rabbits who are torn away from their families and killed for their fur," it added.

PETA hopes that Rihanna would heed their call in order to help the environment.

"We could take any fur items off your hands and get them to the only people who truly have an excuse to wear them -- people without homes and victims of wars or natural disasters," PETA said.

"Won't you please help create a kinder world for your children to grow up in by deciding today that you'll no longer wear fur?" they added.

Rihanna was recently reported to be performing her comeback song "Lift Me Up" in the upcoming Academy Awards. She also announced that she is pregnant with her second child.

