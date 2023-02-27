Michael Cinco creations bumida sa Milan Fashion Week

MILAN - Mula New York, Dubai, Paris at ngayon sa Milan naman bumida ang Pinoy fashion icon kasabay ng kanyang ika-25 taon sa fashion industry. Ito ang debut ni Cinco sa Milan Fashion Week.

Ready-to-wear 2023 fall at winter para sa women’s at men’s wear ang collection ni Cinco kung saan makikita ang mabusising pag gawa at detalye gamit ang iba-ibang tela, kulay, disenyo, at burda.

Photo by Jomari Ebora

“I am very honored at the same time I’m very excited, it’s my first time to showcase my collection in Milan Fashion Week,” sabi ni Michael Cinco, International Fashion Designer.

Inspirasyon ng collection ni Cinco ang Duomo sa Milan.

Photo by Jomari Ebora

“It’s all about being creative, as a designer because for me fashion is borderless you don’t say that you are Italian, Filipino, or French people. Appreciate all about your work and not about your nationality,” sabi ni Cinco.

Tampok din ang decorative coats, embroidered dresses, at tailored suits sa 43- piece Impalpable Dream of Duomo Collection ni Cinco.

Photo by Jomari Ebora

Ayon sa show director na si Michael del Mar kakaiba mula sa mga luxury beaded dress at wedding gown ang ibinida sa debut fashion show ni Cinco.

“I have directed the fashion shows of Michael, the couture. In Milan, it’s much more ready to wear, it’s not the couture luxury that we see. But the same DNA of what Michael Cinco outfit is,” sabi ni Michael del Mar, show director.

Photo by Jomari Ebora

Rumampa ang supermodel na si Bessie Badilla na agaw pansin sa kanyang sparkling black suit.

“It’s a blessing, it’s an honor and I’m really so happy that I am here for Michael Cinco. I love every single thing that he came out with this season,” sabi ni Badilla, International Model.

Sa Superstudio 13 ibinida ni Micahel Cinco ang kanyang ready-to-wear collection bilang kauna-unahang Filipino designer sa Milan Fashion Week na gumamit ng venue na ito.

Dito rin ginanap ang mga iconic fashion show ng mga sikat na international brand gaya ng Valentino at Alexander McQueen.

Pinuri ng mga dumalo sa fashion show ang world class talent ni Cinco kabilang na ang sikat na influencer na si Tim Yap.

“Michael Cinco is all about drama, all about that impalpable energy that magic that Michael always delivers,” sabi ni Tim Yap, Influencer.

“Michael Cinco is always amazing ang ganda ng collection niya ipinakita niya talaga sa mga Italian yun ganda ng creation ng mga Pilipino,” sabi ni Aldrin Pascua, nanood ng fashion show.

‘Fashion that brings together’ naman ang misyon ng Filipina talent consultant at fashion designer na si Chona Bacaoco sa pagsasama-sama ng iba pang mga designer mula sa India, US, Nicaragua, at Pilipinas sa dalawang araw na fashion event.

“That’s my goal right bringing together global talent, global designers we are bringing everyone together. I’m just so honored that Michael trusted me to produce his very own Milan Fashion Week after 25 years in the industry,” sabi ni Bacaoco, Fashion Designer and Talent Consultant.

Makulay, kakaiba at natatangi, ganyan ilarawan ang mga likha ng nag-iisang Michael Cinco na simbolo ng pagiging malikhain ng mga Pilipino.

Makasaysayan at kahanga-hanga ang show ni Cinco sa Milan patunay ng kanyang hindi matatawarang galing at talento.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa Italy, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.