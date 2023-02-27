LOOK: Pinoys join Carnival De Nice’s 150th-year celebration

NICE - The 15-day celebration of the 150th year of Carnival De Nice in Nice, France ended on Sunday with a unique ceremony showcasing music, dances, street art troupes, colour, and more in a never-before-seen festivity.

For the first time, the Filipino community in Nice joined the much-anticipated event on weekend. The Philippine Tambuli Cultural Dance Troupe headed the Philippine participation.

Photo by Danny Cabellon

At the center of the unforgettable moment in celebrating Nice’s heritage were the King, Queen, carnival floats and flowers, musical troupes, dancers, and various communities, including the Filipino community in Nice.

