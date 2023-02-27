Home  >  Life

LOOK: “Ang Reunion” book launch

Rose Eclarinal | ABS-CBN Europe News Bureau

Posted at Feb 27 2023 09:05 AM

LONDON - In celebration of National Arts Month, the Philippine Embassy in London hosts the launch of the book, “Ang Reunion” by Marilou Madriaga Smart on Friday at the Sentro Rizal London, 10 Suffolk Street, SW1Y 4HG.

