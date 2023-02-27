Miss Eco International 2022 Kathleen Paton. Instagram/Kathleen Paton



Reigning Miss Intercontinental Kathleen Paton has been tapped to host the events of this year's pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen made the announcement on Instagram, saying she is honored to be chosen by the Miss Eco International organization for the role.

"Thank you for continuously believing in me and knowing what I am capable of. Blessed beyond words could describe," she said.

Paton arrived in Egypt last week as she prepares to pass on her Miss Eco International crown.

The coronation night is set on March 4.

Paton is the Philippines' second Miss Eco International winner, after Cynthia Thomalla in 2018.

Related video: