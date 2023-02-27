MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health, fitness, and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

HEART HEALTH TIPS

Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. has teamed up with lifestyle doctor Dr. Dex Macalintal in promoting healthy heart education by providing easy and simple ways to keep the heart in tip top shape.

Macalintal, a registered nutritionist dietitian in practice for about 10 years and a licensed physician for 4 years, shared that Filipinos should practice "heart above all."

He advised the public to stop smoking or quit as early as possible as chemicals in cigarettes put the heart at risk of disease.

Other tips include exercising regularly and maintaining an ideal weight, and keeping a balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, and less in fat and sodium.

QUAKER OATS HEALTH CHECK CARAVAN

Handout

Quaker Oats recently held a Health Check Caravan, which featured oat-filled recipes to help manage blood cholesterol levels, aid digestion, and provide energy throughout the day.

Guests used their passports as a guide through different health-related booths stationed around the venue.

The event featured celebrity guests Solenn and Erwan Heussaff, Dimples Romana, Mikaela Martinez, Kelly Misa, Vanessa Matsunaga, and Marie Lozano, as well as a panel of nutritionists.

QUALIBET ACQUIRED BY BUREAU VERITAS

Handout

Chemist Pinky Tobiano recently turned over her testing service company Qualibet to the international firm Bureau Veritas Assure Quality.



Bureau Veritas has 160 offices all over the world, with 84,000 employees and a net revenue of EU 8.4 billion in 2021. It offers certification and inspection – ISO (International Organization for Standardization), food safety, mining, construction, agriculture and feed mill.

Qualibet is the first Filipino testing laboratory to be acquired by a global leader like Bureau Veritas.

WATSONS' RACE FOR WELLNESS

Handout

Watsons is inviting Filipinos to join its Race for Wellness on March 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Grounds in Pasay City.

Participants can choose between the 5K, 10K, and 21K routes. All routes will be untimed, focusing instead on having fun and enjoying the experiences along the route.

They can also look forward to fun games, live entertainment, and other surprises with cash prizes and freebies.