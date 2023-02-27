MANILA -- Here are some events and announcements which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CCP MET OPERA IN HD

Handout

A moving love story set in 1850s Western mining community culminates the seventh season of the Cultural Center of the Philippines' (CCP) Met Opera in HD, the special screenings showcasing the operatic productions of the Metropolitan Opera of New York.

Screening at 5:30 p.m. on March 7 at Greenbelt 3 Cinema 2 will be Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's "La Fanciulla Del West," a three-act opera based on David Belasco's "The Girl of the Golden West."

For tickets and other inquiries, call the CCP Box Office at (02) 8832-3704 or 8832-1125 local 1409. More details are available at the CCP website.

MINDANAO BOOK FAIR

The Mindanao Book Fair is set to be held from March 17 to 19 at the Activity Center of Abreeza Mall in Davao City.

The fair, which aims to promote the love for reading to the Mindanao public, will feature a wide assortment of books under one roof.

Some of the companies joining the fair are 8 Letters Bookstore and Publishing, ABC Educational Development Center Children's Books, Bookquick Marketing, Brilliant Creations Publishing Inc., C & E Adaptive Learning Solutions, Einfobase Book Trading LLC, Milflores Publishing Inc., Mind Mover Publishing House Inc., Mind Tools Inc., Phoenix Educational Systems Inc., Rex Education, The Ramakrishna Vedanta Society of the Philippines Inc., Vibal Group Inc., and Wiseman's Books Trading Inc.

SHELL NSAC ON HOW TO MAKE LIVING OUT OF ART

The last leg of the Shell National Student Art Competition (NSAC) Virtual Art Interact gave the artists confidence in their careers by showing them how to make a living out of their passion.

The discussions and workshop were facilitated by fashion and beauty industry illustrator Soleil Ignacio and UP College of Fine Arts ceramics workshop facilitator Jezzel Lorraine Wee.

The NSAC artists' workshop, "Translating Your Design from Page to Product," taught the students business advice and the current realities faced by talents who want to succeed professionally. It held a demonstration on translating their art designs to their own 3-color silk screen print tote bag which can also act as a subtle promotional platform.

More details about Shell NSAC and Virtual Art Interact are available on Shell's website.

THEATRE TITAS PRESENTS 'TWENTY QUESTIONS'

Handout

Juan Ekis' Palanca Award-winning play gets a modern treatment by Theatre Titas in the 20th anniversary production of "Twenty Questions."

Penned in 2003, the play finds college friends Jigs and Yumi locked in a hotel room for 24 hours as part of an annual barkada tradition. To pass the time, they partake in a game of 20 questions, which forces them to open up to each other and talk about their views on love, life, and sex.

Directed by Cheese Mendez, "Twenty Questions" stars Diego Aranda ("Quest for the Adarna," "Joseph the Dreamer," "Antonio & Perfecto") as Jigs, and introduces Isabelle Prado in her professional theatrical debut as Yumi.

The 20th Anniversary production of Juan Ekis' "Twenty Questions" will run on weekends from May 12 to 28, with matinées on Sundays at Mirror Studio Theatre in Brgy. Poblacion, Makati.

Tickets can be purchased for P600 each.