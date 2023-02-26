Home > Life LOOK: Michael Cinco’s First Fashion Show in Milan Mye Mulingtapang | TFC News Italy Posted at Feb 26 2023 11:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MILAN - In his first-ever show in one of the world’s fashion capital, Cinco’s vision became very much alive as he showcased designs inspired by Duomo di Milano. Celebrating his 25 years in the fashion business, his show on 25 February in Milan proved that Cinco is a force to be reckoned with. Photo by Jomari Ebora Photo by Jomari Ebora Photo by Jomari Ebora Photo by Jomari Ebora Photo by Jomari Ebora Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TFC News Read More: TFC News /news/02/27/23/babaeng-nagbayad-ng-talbog-na-cheke-arestado/sports/02/27/23/uaap-carandang-bags-brace-as-ue-stays-unbeaten/entertainment/02/26/23/bts-j-hope-to-drop-new-single-on-the-street/overseas/02/26/23/cia-chief-says-us-confident-china-mulling-arms-for-russia/sports/02/26/23/uaap-ue-completes-another-golden-quadruple-in-fencing