LOOK: Michael Cinco’s First Fashion Show in Milan

Mye Mulingtapang | TFC News Italy

Posted at Feb 26 2023 11:39 PM

MILAN - In his first-ever show in one of the world’s fashion capital, Cinco’s vision became very much alive as he showcased designs inspired by Duomo di Milano. Celebrating his 25 years in the fashion business, his show on 25 February in Milan proved that Cinco is a force to be reckoned with.

cinco1
Photo by Jomari Ebora     
cinco2
Photo by Jomari Ebora
cinco3
Photo by Jomari Ebora
cinco4
Photo by Jomari Ebora
cinco4
Photo by Jomari Ebora

 

