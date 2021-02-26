PH to showcase healthy, natural products at Asia's biggest F&B expo

Some of the Filipino products to be showcased at FoodEx 2021 in Japan. Handout

MANILA -- The Philippines is set to showcase healthy and natural products in Asia's biggest food and beverage expo set in Japan next month.

A delegation of 10 food companies led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) will take part in FoodEx 2021, which is scheduled on March 9.

FoodEx will have a hybrid format this year, but the Philippines' participation will be fully digital given the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

"Well before the pandemic, the Japanese have always had healthy eating habits, with the rest of the world now catching up," CITEM executive director Pauline Suaco-Juan said in a statement.

"We're glad to offer to the world our tropical selections, grown on our country's distinct terroir, which offer a new and flavorful component of wellness," she added.

CITEM said the country aims to generate $14.05 million in final sales from this year's FoodEx.

The 10 food companies taking part in the event will also showcase their products at IFEX Philippines NXTFOOD Asia, which is one of CITEM's flagship events.

Through IFEX Philippines, local and international companies get the chance to tap premium food products from different parts of the globe.

"Despite the difficulties we are facing, we're confident that the Philippine delegation for FoodEx will be able to sustain the country's position as a premier food sourcing destination," Trade Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman said.

"After what’s sure to be a successful showcase of the Philippines' finest food products, we look forward to these companies returning to IFEX Philippines," he added.

Meanwhile, CITEM also has an online food sourcing platform called Food Philippines, which features the country's leading and emerging sources of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.

CITEM is the Department of Trade and Industry's export promotions arm.

