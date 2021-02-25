‘Napakapalad namin’: VP Leni pens sweet message for daughter Jillian’s birthday

Vice President Leni Robredo with her daughters Aika, Tricia and Jillian. Photo from Robredo's Instagram account.

MANILA - Vice-President Leni Robredo on Friday wrote a heartfelt greeting to her youngest daughter, Jillian, who just turned 21 years old.

In a Facebook post, Robredo reminisced how growing up Jillian was different from her older sisters, Aika and Tricia.

"She is 12 years younger than her Ate Aika and almost 6 years younger than her Ate Tricia but has always been fiercely independent, kahit bunso. Different also in many ways. She didn’t want to take up classical piano like her sisters. Instead, she learned how to play the guitar almost all her own. Laging vocal solo contestant noon. Swimmer din gaya ng mga Ate niya. She didn’t like toys growing up. Ang hinihingi niyang regalo lagi, nail polish. In fact, she was already painting her own nails since she was three," Robredo wrote, noting how among her daughters, Jillian looks the most like her late husband, former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo.

Jillian Robredo with her late father, Jesse Robredo. Photo from Leni Robredo's Facebook page.

The vice president also expressed pride at her youngest daughter, who has been a scholar since she was young.

"Growing up, she was the least studious of my children. Laging nakakatulog pag nag aaral. Pero laging math contestant. Mula bata, hindi na ako nagbabayad ng tuition maliban nalang sa ilang taon nung elementary siya. Hanggang ngayon, scholar pa din. Pero sobrang sipag na niya ngayon. She has been working since Freshman year. Ayaw niya na daw humingi ng allowance sa akin," Robredo wrote.

Robredo, likewise, praised Jillian for being brave.

"Malakas ang loob. She scared us one time when she travelled alone to a country all of us have never been to and stayed in a hostel, sharing a room with strangers, because nagtitipid siya. Pero takot siya sa lahat na four-legged animals," she wrote.

"Masipag, desidido, disiplinado, maparaan. Mabubuhay sa tagilid na mundo. Napakapalad namin sa aming mga anak," Robredo added.

Jillian is currently studying at New York University on a scholarship. She was only 12 years old when her father died in a plane crash.

