DOT supports reopening of Negros Oriental

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Friday expressed support for Negros Oriental as it prepares to safely reopen its sites to more domestic tourists.

This after Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat met with Negros Oriental's officials, noting the "significant progress" in efforts to rebuild tourism in the province.

"Everyone is aware that the country's tourism industry suffered a major setback last year, which prompted many of our destinations, including Negros Oriental, to put up travel restrictions," she said in a statement.

DOT has committed to conduct promotional branding campaigns, assist in the establishment of a hyperbaric chamber, and provide a digital platform through its attached agency, the Tourism Promotions Board, for an improved visitor management system.

The agency said it also continues to support the provincial government in ensuring that health and safety protocols are implemented.

It has also topped up its regional assistance for displaced tourism workers through the Bayanihan 2 cash assistance program with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

"Much can still be done in order to ensure that our displaced tourism workers will be given the proper assistance. This is a platform that is being made available until June 30, 2021, so I encourage everyone now from the tourism industry in Negros Oriental to take hold of this opportunity and apply with the DOLE," Puyat said.

Negros Oriental is the largest province in Central Visayas. It recorded 283,404 same-day visitor arrivals and 180,857 overnight visitor arrivals in 2020.

