Ryan Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos' son Lucho. Photos from Agoncillo's Instagram account.

Ryan Agoncillo shared snaps of his son, Lucho, playing football in a recent league he attended.

In photos shared on Instagram on Saturday, Lucho was playing for the Arayat Football Club for the 7s Youth Football League.

"#77," Agoncillo simply wrote in the caption of his Instagram post with his son's number.

Last October, Lucho, the son of celebrity couple Agoncillo and Judy Ann Santos, turned 12.

Santos and Agoncillo got married in 2009. They have two other children: Yohan and their youngest Luna, who turned 6 last January.

RELATED VIDEO: