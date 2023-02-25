Home > Life IN PICTURES: Pinoy Designer Showcases Haute Couture Collection at London Fashion Week 2023 Photos by Thirdy Ado Posted at Feb 25 2023 12:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber London – Atelier Zuhra with its creative Director Ryan Pacioles, the Filipino designer behind Beyonce’s dazzling yellow during an invite-only concert in Dubai recently, presented the couture house’s Autumn and Winter collection on February 18 during the London Fashion Week 2023. Photo by Thirdy Ado The Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which was founded in Dubai in 2015, aims to establish the brand in Europe, especially among the well-heeled crowd. Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photo by Thirdy Ado Photos by Thirdy Ado Photos by Thirdy Ado Photos by Thirdy Ado Photos by Thirdy Ado Photos by Thirdy Ado Photos by Thirdy Ado Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber TFC News Read More: TFC News /sports/02/25/23/uaap-ust-secures-final-4-spot-in-boys-basketball/entertainment/02/25/23/fanas-nephew-kicks-off-the-voice-kids-ph-season-5/sports/02/25/23/uaap-ue-closing-in-on-another-fencing-quadruple/news/02/25/23/imee-marcos-visits-dads-grave-prays-for-peace-healing/sports/02/25/23/carmelo-anthony-puso-essential-in-basketball