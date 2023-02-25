Home  >  Life

TFC News

IN PICTURES: Pinoy Designer Showcases Haute Couture Collection at London Fashion Week 2023

Photos by Thirdy Ado

Posted at Feb 25 2023 12:31 PM

London – Atelier Zuhra with its creative Director Ryan Pacioles, the Filipino designer behind Beyonce’s dazzling yellow during an invite-only concert in Dubai recently, presented the couture house’s Autumn and Winter collection on February 18 during the London Fashion Week 2023.

1
Photo by Thirdy Ado

The Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which was founded in Dubai in 2015, aims to establish the brand in Europe, especially among the well-heeled crowd.      

black1
Photo by Thirdy Ado 
black2
Photo by Thirdy Ado
solo1
Photo by Thirdy Ado
COLLAGE5
Photo by Thirdy Ado
solo2
Photo by Thirdy Ado
solo4
Photo by Thirdy Ado     
solo5
Photo by Thirdy Ado
solo7
Photo by Thirdy Ado
solo9
Photos by Thirdy Ado
COLLAGE7
Photos by Thirdy Ado
solo9
Photos by Thirdy Ado
solo10
Photos by Thirdy Ado
COLLAGE8
Photos by Thirdy Ado
solo11
Photos by Thirdy Ado
 
Read More:  TFC News  

BRAND NEWS