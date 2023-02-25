IN PICTURES: Pinoy Designer Showcases Haute Couture Collection at London Fashion Week 2023

London – Atelier Zuhra with its creative Director Ryan Pacioles, the Filipino designer behind Beyonce’s dazzling yellow during an invite-only concert in Dubai recently, presented the couture house’s Autumn and Winter collection on February 18 during the London Fashion Week 2023.

Photo by Thirdy Ado

The Omani label Atelier Zuhra, which was founded in Dubai in 2015, aims to establish the brand in Europe, especially among the well-heeled crowd.

