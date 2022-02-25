Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Mona Veluz-Magno, who rose to fame on TikTok for her bite-sized history lessons, hopes that Filipinos will continue to see the importance of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

In an interview on ANC's "Rundown" on Friday, the genealogist and history geek said remembering important moments in history such as the ouster of dictator Ferdinand Marcos is crucial in making better decisions, particularly choosing the country's next leaders.

"I think it is right on this special occasion that we try to remember what happened, what it means, and how can that impact what we are facing ahead of us today," she said.

"I think many of the young people do not know about that time is that we did have point in our history when we didn't have liberties, when there are autocrats who were managing not just the political environment but also the economy. We were in a repressive situation. There were people who did not enjoy liberties just because they thought differently," Veluz-Magno added.

"We have to appreciate the liberties we have now because many, many years ago, a lot of people didn't have that. And to relive those years, I think, is good exercise especially when we make selections of our next leaders."

Magno-Veluz encouraged the public to "care enough" about history, believing that those who do will carve a "very good" path forward.

"I am not an expert of Political Science, so I will just share my opinion. Many of them have been victimized by politically motivated historical revisionism. That is sad," she said of those who want to bring the Marcoses back to power. "I don't see them as individuals who have a nefarious intention. It's really just people forgetting history and not caring about history."

"I want to see the comeback of the statesmen and individuals who are qualified, well-spoken, and would be able to represent the Philippines to the rest of the world. I hope we can put forward leaders who are the best of us," she added.

On TikTok, Magno-Veluz handles the Mighty Magulang account and has over 400,000 subscribers.

