CCP launches digital museum on EDSA revolution anniversary

The Collection of Jane Ryan & William Saunders by Pio Abad and Frances Wadsworth Jones (CCP Front Lawn). Handout

After more than three years, the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) finally launched on Friday a digital museum for its 50th anniversary, coinciding with the celebration of the EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary.

The CCP unveiled virtually the 21st Century Art Museum also known as 21AM which was conceptualized in 2018 to facilitate entry of contemporary artists into the intensifying the ways digital technology is reshaping reality.

The digital museum will be run by the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division. It is expected to present different artworks that are meant to investigate how cyberspace facilitates the manipulation of truth.

The CCP decided to launch the project on February 25 to also highlight the new museum’s mission of participating in the character and arcs of contests for truth.

First to be exhibited at 21AM is “The Jane Ryan and William Saunders Jewelry Collection: Augmented Reality” by the couple Pio Abad and Frances Wadsworth Jones. They were also assisted by curator Kenneth Paranada.

It is a digital iteration of a long-duration artwork series probing and exposing the excesses of the Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos regime, through up close views of this one jewelry collection named with their pseudonyms.

The artwork series has been an intensive artistic probe over nearly a decade for Abad.

Meanwhile, Jones collaborated with him in the project, contributing to the exhaustive imaginative exploration of a social transgression through the micro level characteristics of staggeringly expensive jewelry.

The EDSA revolution in 1986 is not only remembered in the inaugural exhibition but also in the launch itself as the new “actor” in the museum world and wider field of cultural production.

