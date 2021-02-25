WATCH: Samantha Bernardo shares quarantine update ahead of Miss Grand International in Thailand

After arriving first in Thailand, the country's bet to the Miss Grand International beauty pageant Samantha Bernardo has started her 14-day quarantine period in Bangkok as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video uploaded by Miss Grand International Facebook page, Bernardo detailed her activities on her first day which were basically limited due to stringent measures imposed in Thailand where the pageant will be taking place.

“I am feeling so great today. I had a good rest. I had good sleep for the first time again in my life actually,” she said in jest.

According to Bernardo, she only had two weeks to prepare in the Philippines for the international pageant.

The 28-year-old Palawan native also lauded how organized the quarantine procedure is in Thailand where everyone is required to check their body temperature twice a day.

Bernardo arrived on Wednesday for the Miss Grand International competition, which will be held on March 27.

Bernardo was handpicked by national pageant organizer Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to compete in Miss Grand International, after reigning titleholder Aya Abesamis exceeded the maximum age for the delayed pageant.

The Philippines has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.