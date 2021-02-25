WATCH: Rabiya Mateo featured in Miss Universe Fashion Week video

Screenshot from Miss Universe video clip

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo has made it to the Miss Universe Fashion Week video, which also features several contestants of the pageant.

In a video uploaded on Miss Universe YouTube page, select candidates modeled for the “Fashion Week at Home” clip.

Mateo showcased her pasarela walk in a studio, wearing an off-shoulder top matched with a blue skirt.

Some of the candidates included in the clip were Maria Thattil (Australia), Cristiana Silva (Portugal), Denise Speelman (Netherlands), Bianca Lorena Tirsin (Romania), Viviana Vizzini (Italy), Natasha Joubert (South Africa), and Amanda Obdam (Thailand).

Mateo has been busy preparing for the Miss Universe pageant, which has yet to announce a final date and venue given the pandemic.

She is hoping to win the Philippines' fifth crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

