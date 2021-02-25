Oppo partners with Mineski for PH esports tournaments

Handout

MANILA -- Consumer electronics brand Oppo has officially joined the local esports scene as it partners with Mineski for mobile gaming tournaments in the country.

In a recent virtual briefing with the media, Oppo announced its major sponsorship of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League and the Philippine leg of the 2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift SEA Icon Series.

Oppo Philippines marketing director Raymond Xia noted how gaming is a "major source of leisure among younger Filipino consumers, with 74% of the country's online population engaged in mobile gaming."

He said they will continue to provide both pros and amateur gamers with gaming platforms and mobile phones for a better gaming experience.

"We are fully committed to help grow the Philippines into a major esports hub by cultivating world-class Filipino esports talents," Xia added.

Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro, for his part, said their partnership with Oppo "is a big step forward in our thrust to deliver excellence to Filipino gamers."

Oppo is currently promoting its A92, Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G as gaming smartphones.

The A92 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, and is programmed with Oppo's latest gaming feature Game Boost 2.0 for improved screen and touch experience while playing.

The Reno5 4G and Reno5 5G run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, respectively. Both are supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM, and have features such as Bullet Screen Message (provides in-game notifications), Gamer Mode (lets users temporarily tune out interruptions), Gaming Shortcut (allows users to go straight to the gaming page in one tap), and Adjustable Gaming Touch (lets users set preferred fluidity and touch responsiveness levels).

Aside from the two tournaments, Oppo is also sponsoring Liyab Esports and is signing as the official sponsor of National Interschool Cyber League, which is one of the main projects of Mineski's Youth Esports Program.

Related video: