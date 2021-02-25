Brotzeit has an al fresco for guests who like to eat outdoors. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Brotzeit German Bier and Restaurant a, which is known for its selection of beers, sausage platter, and German-style pork knuckles, has added fish and seafood options for the Lenten season.

This German restaurant has also added tents with string lights within its al fresco area to give the space a more beer garden feel while giving guests the option to eat outdoors.

Here is a selection of dishes available for the Lenten season.

The Knoblach Garnelen is a nice garlicky appetizer. Dip some bread into the garlic prawns and roasted mushroom in oil. Jeeves de Veyra Fladen Mit Koucherlachs is flatbread topped with generous slices of smoked salmon and capers on arugula drizzled with sour cream and bits of grain mustard. Jeeves de Veyra Maeresfructnudeln consists of tagliatelle, clams, and prawns tossed in a garlic-butter-white wine sauce. Jeeves de Veyra Drippings from the Kacheras tuna, salmon, and mahi-mahi kebabs add flavor to the fries and the orange vinaigrette garden salad making this a complete filling meal. Jeeves de Veyra The smoked mackerel seasoned with herbs is a Bavarian recipe. Served with a side of potato wedges. Jeeves de Veyra

Brotzeit has also added beer mixes to its selection of drinks, blending cold Weihenstephan beer as a base with other beverages such as cola, lemonade, banana syrup, mango juice or raspberry juice. If you’re looking for something stronger, the Bayrischer Longdrink is a potent mix of beer, vodka, and lime.

Brotzeit's beer mixes. Jeeves de Veyra

Brotzeit German Bier and Restaurant branches are located at Shangri-La Plaza, and the Arcade of Shangri-La at the Fort. They are open everyday from 11am to 12mn.

The Lenten specials are also available for delivery here.

